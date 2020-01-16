Project Manager IT

Description:

– Foster and/or maintain strong client relationships with existing and new clients

– Create and deliver accurate and engaging presentations to clients

– Obtain briefs from clients and facilitate the generation of scope of work documents, liaising with the project management team

– Assist with the development of strategy and time frames for projects

– Work closely with other teams to ensure that client’s expectations are met and projects are delivered timeously

– Identify and communicate project risks throughout project lifecycles

Requirements:

– Practical project management skills essential

– 2+ years’ experience in an IT project manager role

– Accuracy and attention to detail essential

– Self-motivated with ability to work as part of a team

– Good writing and communication skills

– Strong time management and administration skills

– Experience working on App development an advantage

– Enjoy working with clients

Personal Skills/Attributes:

– Confident and professional

– Effective and highly organised

– Energetic, passionate and committed

Applicants must be available for an interview at our offices in Muizenberg, Cape Town, and must be South African citizens or hold work permits. No recruitment agencies please.

Salary based on experience with a maximum budget of R420K p/a.

Please send a max 2 page CV to (email address) with a covering letter. If you have not heard back from us within two weeks please assume that your application has been unsuccessful. Applications close on 31 January 2020.

