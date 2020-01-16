Senior Front End Developer

The Senior Full Stack Developer is responsible for developing, evolving and maintaining Creator-facing technology platform, which is a key tool for the success of the initiative. He/she is also responsible for ensuring that the platform performs the programme functions for which it was designed, which include a blended learning model, with AI-driven personalised and adaptive learning capability. The Senior Full Stack Developer is also the custodian of good governance of the platform, maintaining relevant notes and documentation as well as certain related DevOps functions.

This role is suited to an individual who:

– Is passionate about and committed to our mission, vision, values and goals, and has a good attitude and mindset

– Has good communication skills and is able to work well with colleagues at all levels;

– Is able to effectively convert business requirements into functional technology delivery;

– Has an innovative and out-of-the-box mindset, and likes to experiment with new ideas and approaches;

– Is very solutions-oriented, and able to find ways around obstacles;

– Is able to multitask, prioritise and manage time efficiently in accordance with Scrum and Agile best practice;

– Has experience of working in and with a variety of software development teams

– Has the following specific technical competencies:

o Front end – Vue.js; Javascript

o Back end – python, Django, djangorest

o Database management – MySQL

o DevOps – AWS

o AWS code commit;

– Has at least 7 years of experience in a software development role, with at least 3 years experience as a Senior Full Stack Developer; and has some background in DevOps and AWS in particular.

Learn more/Apply for this position