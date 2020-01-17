BI Developer

Our client is seeking Junior to Senior BI Developers to join their team that is based in Bellville.
Responsibilities:
– Understand our client’s business needs;
– Understand our client’s issues and problems within the cellular space;
– Ensure that such an understanding is aligned with our client’s expectation of any problem/issue resolution;
– Drive the delivery of solutions as agreed with our client;
– Ensure that the client is kept abreast of progress and issues as to ensure agreement of the state of work within the cellular area;
– Analyze cellular network and retail transactional data to track all events for a cellular customer
– Act as client first point of contact for all cellular BI related queries, requests & incidents.
– Interact with clients to understand requirements and business problems/needs.
– Ensure that all client requests are logged in alignment with the client and prioritized based on business benefit.
– Identify, analyze and understand supporting data to propose solid solutions.
– Assist, support and drive the compilation of specifications between the company and the client and ensure alignment and business benefit of the proposed solution to the client.
– Develop, test and implement cellular solutions with regular feedback to clients on progress.
– Act as the lead/representative with all Cellular BI related work sessions with the clients (e.g. feedback/progress sessions; solution exploration; etc.)
Key Competencies and Qualifications
– Matric
– Tertiary qualification in IT
– Must have a solid understanding of cellular network data and the lifecycle of a cellular customer
– Diploma in Business and/or Systems Analysis will be beneficial
– Business/Systems Analysis experience will be beneficial
– At least 3 Years applied Oracle PL/SQL experience in the systems development and maintenance arena.
– Exposure and experience to/with the Telco space (in particular the Cellular arena) will be a great advantage to you.
– Previous development experience will be to your advantage.
– Google Cloud Platform experience will be to your advantage.
Salary: R320 000 – R620 000 p/a
Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.