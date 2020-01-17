BI Developer

Our client is seeking Junior to Senior BI Developers to join their team that is based in Bellville.

Responsibilities:

– Understand our client’s business needs;

– Understand our client’s issues and problems within the cellular space;

– Ensure that such an understanding is aligned with our client’s expectation of any problem/issue resolution;

– Drive the delivery of solutions as agreed with our client;

– Ensure that the client is kept abreast of progress and issues as to ensure agreement of the state of work within the cellular area;

– Analyze cellular network and retail transactional data to track all events for a cellular customer

– Act as client first point of contact for all cellular BI related queries, requests & incidents.

– Interact with clients to understand requirements and business problems/needs.

– Ensure that all client requests are logged in alignment with the client and prioritized based on business benefit.

– Identify, analyze and understand supporting data to propose solid solutions.

– Assist, support and drive the compilation of specifications between the company and the client and ensure alignment and business benefit of the proposed solution to the client.

– Develop, test and implement cellular solutions with regular feedback to clients on progress.

– Act as the lead/representative with all Cellular BI related work sessions with the clients (e.g. feedback/progress sessions; solution exploration; etc.)

Key Competencies and Qualifications

– Matric

– Tertiary qualification in IT

– Must have a solid understanding of cellular network data and the lifecycle of a cellular customer

– Diploma in Business and/or Systems Analysis will be beneficial

– Business/Systems Analysis experience will be beneficial

– At least 3 Years applied Oracle PL/SQL experience in the systems development and maintenance arena.

– Exposure and experience to/with the Telco space (in particular the Cellular arena) will be a great advantage to you.

– Previous development experience will be to your advantage.

– Google Cloud Platform experience will be to your advantage.

Salary: R320 000 – R620 000 p/a

Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

