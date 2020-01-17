Software Development Engineer (Python)

As a Software Development Engineer you will help to architect, implement, support and maintain scalable services in a heterogeneous environment. You will be able to influence both business and architectural decisions, while working on end-to-end technology solutions.

Key responsibilities:

– Build systems to scale with our growth of business, leveraging new technologies and AWS Cloud services.

– Work closely with developers, professional services team and product managers to design the software solutions with a focus on reliability, performance and usability.

– Develop, enhance and maintain backend systems in a heterogeneous environment of different languages and technologies, with an emphasis on Python.

– Apply and foster best software development life cycle practices bringing speed and quality to your team.

Attributes/Experience required:

– Thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, OO concepts, data structures and algorithms.

– Passion for learning new skills and appreciation to invent and simplify.

– Experience with REST, Python and Linux.

– Experience in developing backend systems in a Micro Service architecture.

– Exposure to Web technologies such as AngularJS.

Nice to have:

– Experience with specific AWS Cloud technologies (EC2, Route53, ELB, EBS, VPC, S3, CloudWatch).

– Experience using GIT version control.

– Experience with NoSQL, Couchbase, Dynamo, Elastic.

Qualifications:

– Information Technology or Computer Science Degree.

– Minimum 5 years of experience.

We are a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hard working people to join us. We offer market-related benefits, a great work environment and a promise that you won’t be bored as long as you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great.

Learn more/Apply for this position