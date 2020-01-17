Software Engineering Team Lead (Backend)

The position reports to the Software Development Manager (eCommerce)

Your responsibilities will include:

– We are looking for an experienced software development team lead to join a versatile and creative IT management team. As the development lead you will lead a group of developers and testers constantly striving for quality solutions that are delivered on time, within budget and scope, and drive a culture of quality and personal accountability.

– You will need a strong understanding of large-scale e-commerce platform development, have experience building backend services and api’s.

– You will have strong architectural and coding experience building complex systems.

– You will be an advocate of Agile engineering practices and you will have prior line management experience with a track record of keeping highly skilled developers motivated.

– Successfully launch new products quickly as well as manage a large existing code base. This is an exciting opportunity to lead a growing team of engineers working on ambitious development roadmap.

– This is a hands-on role: you should expect to spend at least 50% of your time writing code, or working with others on your team directly contributing to the production of code. The other 50% of your time will be split between architectural and strategic planning with peers and senior developers and the day-to-day people management and development required of a high-performing and successful team.

Qualifications & Experience:

– Degree in Computer Science or engineering

– Post graduate degree preferred

– Experience coding software for a highly-transactional platform

– Strong linux experience and working with production systems

– Experience with and an understanding of line management responsibility for a technical team

– A thorough understanding of software engineering practices and best practices, including Agile software development, source code control systems and the use of software IDEs and development and testing tools.

– An understanding of software deployment tools, deployment processes and best practices

– Experience working with no-SQL data stores like Mongo/Redis etc

– Experience with cloud implementations such as Google Cloud (or AWS, Azure) platforms

– Experience with building Micro services and Restful API web services

Technical Skills & Knowledge:

– Experience in developing distributed, high transactional and available systems

– Excellent technical app architecture and coding experience

– Experience leading a team technically, with a focus on a very high quality output

– Experience mentoring and developing technical teams

– Experience working within an Agile and Devops team, and an advocate of that culture

– Excellent problem-solving skills

– Experience developing Python in a test-driven environment (and/or at least in one of the following – Java, C, C++)

– Good SQL and MySQL experience in a high-load environment

– Significant technical experience and a proven track record of architectural ownership and understanding.

– A thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, including object-oriented design and data structures and algorithms

– Experience mentoring and developing others technically

