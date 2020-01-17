Solution Architect

The Role:

1. Create data, application and technology architectures and designs for solutions to realise The Company blueprints and non-functional requirements in line with architecture standards

2. Serve as the primary solution architecture and design authority for all project and operational stakeholders and ensure architecture quality across all solutions that enable business

3. Contribute to solution architecture and design standards and SDLC governance requirements

Skills and Experience:

QUALIFICATIONS:

? Degree in Information Systems / B Sc Computer Science (or similar)

? Formal cloud architect certification (AWS, GCP or Azure)

EXPERIENCE:

? 7 ?? 10 years Working experience within the IT industry

? 5+ years?? experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architectures, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC)

? 5+ years excellent design and architecture skills and proven track record delivering well designed complex enterprise class systems

? 5+ years Good working experience in delivering agile projects

? 5+ years Identification and formulation of solution architecture and solution alternatives and their assessment

? 5+ years?? Experience architecting and developing n-tier applications using multiple programming languages and paradigms

? 5+ years Demonstrated expertise in a variety of application development methodologies and practices

? 2 ?? 3 years Lead a team through an architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects and other members of the software development team

? 2 – 3 years?? Experience with current research and standards in Solution Architecture

? 3+ years?? Experience in high volume messaging and integration environments

KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS:

? Architecture and design of customer centric services and technical knowledge of Cloud architectures (Cloud, APIs, micro services, omni-channel, security, etc.) and integration to other solutions

? Commercial and business understanding of the broader eCommerce, Call Centre, Marketing and retail services industry with specific focus on customer

? Software development frameworks and methodologies (DevOps, Agile, Scrum, TOGAF, etc.)

? Strong analytical, problem-solving and logical skills

? Excellent team-working, interpersonal skills

? Develop of proposals and excellent written communication & presentation skills

? Excellent organisation and facilitation skills

? Strong conflict management skills

