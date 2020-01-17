WEB dsoftware developer

Jan 17, 2020

Web developer – Cape Town

THE ROLE:

Your role working as a Web Developer within this company will encompass a range of responsibilities throughout maintaining and enhancing their website, such as:

  • Working across the entire web stack
  • Following agile software development techniques
  • Building high performance, scalable, data-driven web applications
  • Provide support for overseas trading systems
  • Contributing to the development of their global web applications

YOUR SKILLS & EXPERIENCE:

What your role as a Web Developer will require:

  • Degree or equivalent in Computer Science
  • Experience with JS frameworks
  • Strong Front-end programming experience
  • Experience working with Angular/React
  • Development of automated unit tests
  • Frontend development experience with object-oriented JavaScript, HTML5 and CSS3
  • Linux or UNIX-like system experience

THE BENEFITS:

The salary for your role as a Web Developer is up to R70,000.

Along with this salary, the company is offering a range of benefits:

  • 25 days holiday
  • Casual dress code
  • Free lunch
  • Retirement plan with matching contributions
  • Group health plan
  • Gym membership
  • Health insurance

HOW TO APPLY:

Please register your interest by sending your CV to Dewald Boonzaier via the Apply link on this page. Or send me your CV to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position