Senior ASP.NET Developer

Jan 18, 2020

Cape Town

Tayla Allan

(contact number)

Looking to have a positive impact? To make a difference?

My Client, who’s product is of significant value, used to lower the rate of corruption in South Africa, is looking for a Senior Developer to join their team!

Duties will include:

  • Develop and maintain Web applications
  • Version control discipline for software releases
  • Maintain all source code
  • Mobile development is advantageous
  • Follow formal software engineering practice
  • Experience with clients and meeting client expectations
  • Communicating at a management level
  • Meeting customer software requirements and develop software applications and programs to spec

Desired languages and tech stack:

  • ASP.NET
  • Web API
  • Angular
  • C#
  • SQL

Some perks you’ll enjoy:

  • Free lunch
  • Casual Dress Code
  • Team Support
  • Impactful Projects

If you are interested in this opportunity, please apply.

