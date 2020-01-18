Senior Software Specialist – Parklands, Cape Town

Job Type: Senior Software Specialist

Location: Cape Town, Parklands

Contact Name: Matthew Towers

Teleph(contact number)

International award winning company in the HR and Payroll Software industry, are expanding their exciting team of software specialists to enhance their product capabilities and collaborate on the next phase of innovative design and implementation. This application solves many client requirements, and as part of an Agile Scrum team you’ll be ensuring that the maximum out put on the software as well as resolving any issues and looking into modifications and enhancements.

Responsibilities as a Software Specialist include:

Build and maintain strong relationships with existing and new customers – on software requirements

Looks into service excellence

Producing secure code with company value and producing the best software practice.

Collaborating with other software developers and other teams within the company on planning phases of project requirements

Develop, refine and integrate between applications

Provide support for business users when required

Update job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities

The successful candidate will required to have experience in the following:

.NET 4.5 +

C#

ASP.NET

Azure Devops or something similar

MVC

JavaScript

SQL

My client work in an agile environment, providing flexible working conditions such as flexible working hours, shorts and flip flops dress code (not a requirement!) and braai’s on a Friday once a month by the beautiful beach.

This is a fantastic opportunity for an ambitious developer who is looking for a career change – whether you’re in cooperate working conditions at the moment or this is an opportunity that will enhance you’re career!

