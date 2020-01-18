Web Developer (Pinelands, CPT)

Job Type: Web Developer

Location: Cape Town, Pinelands

Contact name: Liam Burrell

Teleph(contact number)

Salary: Up to R780,000 per annum

This company is a growing full-stack development company working with the most cutting edge of tech to provide a variety of solutions to clients across SA, Europe and the US. Development generally follows an agile approach and focus on areas such as AR, VR and 3d.

They are looking for an incredibly intelligent and gifted Web Developer to join their team.

Skills and experience

Strong proficiency in JavaScript, including DOM manipulation and the JavaScript object model (at least 3 years)

Thorough understanding of React.js and its core principles

Experience with popular React.js workflows (such as Flux or Redux)

Familiarity with newer specifications of EcmaScript

Experience with data structure libraries (e.g., Immutable.js)

Knowledge of isomorphic React is a plus

Familiarity with RESTful APIs

Knowledge of modern authorization mechanisms, such as JSON Web Token

Familiarity with modern front-end build pipelines and tools

Experience with common front-end development tools such as Babel, Webpack, NPM, etc.

Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements

A knack for benchmarking and optimization

Familiarity with code versioning tools {{such as Git, SVN, and Mercurial}}

B.Sc. degree in Computer Science or Mathematics from a leading institution

Nice to have

Experience and passion for AR, VR and 3D

Experience in contributing to opensource projects and personal projects.

What you will get in return

Flexible working hours

13th cheque

Great office location

Amazing office vibe – pool tables, nespresso coffee etc

Have previously done company trips to locations such as Switzerland, which they may also do in future!

To apply, please send your CV to (email address) or call (contact number)

