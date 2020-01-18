Web Developer (Pinelands, CPT)

Job Type: Web Developer
Location: Cape Town, Pinelands
Contact name: Liam Burrell
Teleph
Salary: Up to R780,000 per annum
This company is a growing full-stack development company working with the most cutting edge of tech to provide a variety of solutions to clients across SA, Europe and the US. Development generally follows an agile approach and focus on areas such as AR, VR and 3d.
They are looking for an incredibly intelligent and gifted Web Developer to join their team.
Skills and experience
- Strong proficiency in JavaScript, including DOM manipulation and the JavaScript object model (at least 3 years)
- Thorough understanding of React.js and its core principles
- Experience with popular React.js workflows (such as Flux or Redux)
- Familiarity with newer specifications of EcmaScript
- Experience with data structure libraries (e.g., Immutable.js)
- Knowledge of isomorphic React is a plus
- Familiarity with RESTful APIs
- Knowledge of modern authorization mechanisms, such as JSON Web Token
- Familiarity with modern front-end build pipelines and tools
- Experience with common front-end development tools such as Babel, Webpack, NPM, etc.
- Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements
- A knack for benchmarking and optimization
- Familiarity with code versioning tools {{such as Git, SVN, and Mercurial}}
- B.Sc. degree in Computer Science or Mathematics from a leading institution
Nice to have
- Experience and passion for AR, VR and 3D
- Experience in contributing to opensource projects and personal projects.
What you will get in return
- Flexible working hours
- 13th cheque
- Great office location
- Amazing office vibe – pool tables, nespresso coffee etc
- Have previously done company trips to locations such as Switzerland, which they may also do in future!
To apply, please send your CV to or call