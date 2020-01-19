SENIOR C# DEVELOPER (CAPE TOWN)

Jan 19, 2020

OUR CLIENT DEALING AND DEVELOPING SOFTWARE FOR THE RETAIL AND FINANCIAL INDUSTRY REQUIRES A SENIOR C# DEVELOPERS IN CAPE TOWNRequirements:

  • Grade 12/ Matric
  • Degree/ Diploma in IT (Advantage)
  • 5 years administration experience in C# development
  • Knowledge of Mercurial, Bamboo and Continuous Integration (Advantage)
  • Experience working in an Agile Development Environment
  • Understanding of Design patterns
  • Excellent written and Verbal communication Skills
  • Attention to detail

Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

