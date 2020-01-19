SENIOR C# DEVELOPER (CAPE TOWN)

OUR CLIENT DEALING AND DEVELOPING SOFTWARE FOR THE RETAIL AND FINANCIAL INDUSTRY REQUIRES A SENIOR C# DEVELOPERS IN CAPE TOWNRequirements:

Grade 12/ Matric

Degree/ Diploma in IT (Advantage)

5 years administration experience in C# development

Knowledge of Mercurial, Bamboo and Continuous Integration (Advantage)

Experience working in an Agile Development Environment

Understanding of Design patterns

Excellent written and Verbal communication Skills

Attention to detail

Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

