SENIOR C# DEVELOPER (CAPE TOWN)

OUR CLIENT DEALING AND DEVELOPING SOFTWARE FOR THE RETAIL AND FINANCIAL INDUSTRY REQUIRES A SENIOR C# DEVELOPERS IN CAPE TOWNRequirements:
- Grade 12/ Matric
- Degree/ Diploma in IT (Advantage)
- 5 years administration experience in C# development
- Knowledge of Mercurial, Bamboo and Continuous Integration (Advantage)
- Experience working in an Agile Development Environment
- Understanding of Design patterns
- Excellent written and Verbal communication Skills
- Attention to detail
