Cognos Developer

Jan 20, 2020

  • Creating, enhancing and maintaining Framework Manager models to support business requirements 
  • Prepare all designs and code for various Cognos reporting objects and ensure compliance to all best business practices in industry 
  • Documenting business requirements, functional specifications and technical specifications 
  • Building TM1 cubes, dimensions and rules and setting up ETL processes 
  • Working with business users to design and develop Cognos reports 
  • Prepare all reports for management and output of all system documentation 
  • Investigate and resolve all data issues and analyze all business requirements 
  • Utilising Cognos Studio as a presentation tool.

Skills / Experience: 

  • Relevant qualification. 
  • 3 – 5 years hands on development experience. 
  • SQL scripting skills, including writing stored procedures. 
  • Database design skills. 
  • IBM Cognos Analytics Report development. 
  • C Advanced Cognos Studio 11. 
  • Creation of Scripts in SQL. 
  • ETL development experience (Microsoft SSIS)

