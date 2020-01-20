Data Warehouse Analyst

ROLE PURPOSE
- This role is responsible for the data warehouse; including support to the BI Team, design, ETL’s, table structures, marts & cubes to give users business-specific information aligned to their needs.
REQUIREMENTS
- Matric.
- Relevant tertiary qualification.
- Strong stakeholder engagement.
- Bigger picture and attention to detail orientation.
- Previous experience within the data warehouse environment as a Data Analyst.
- Skilful SQL programmer.
- Linking of data – creating a mart or summary table etc.
- QA of data prior to reporting to business.
- Ability to present information best aligned to business needs