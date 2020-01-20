Data Warehouse Analyst

ROLE PURPOSE

  • This role is responsible for the data warehouse; including support to the BI Team, design, ETL’s, table structures, marts & cubes to give users business-specific information aligned to their needs.

REQUIREMENTS

  • Matric.
  • Relevant tertiary qualification.
  • Strong stakeholder engagement.
  • Bigger picture and attention to detail orientation.
  • Previous experience within the data warehouse environment as a Data Analyst.
  • Skilful SQL programmer.
  • Linking of data – creating a mart or summary table etc.
  • QA of data prior to reporting to business.
  • Ability to present information best aligned to business needs

