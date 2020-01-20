Desktop Technician

This position includes installing, diagnosing, repairing, maintaining and upgrading all PC hardware and equipment to ensure optimal workstation performance. The person will also troubleshoot problem areas (in person, by telephone, or via email) in a timely and accurate fashion and provide end-user assistance where required.

RESPONSIBILITIES

– Assist staff with installation, configuration and ongoing usability of desktops, laptops, peripheral equipment and software complying with given standards and guidelines

– Recommend and implement upgrades on systems to ensure longevity

– Identify and repair hardware and network connectivity issues

– Assist in technical upgrading and maintaining of entire desktop systems

– Support in testing and deployment of new applications and systems

– Setup new users, equipment and printers

– Supply desktop support to users with email and other issues

– Boardroom setup for training when needed

– Microsoft operating systems (Reloading and troubleshooting)

– Email troubleshooting (Office365)

– Microsoft Office products installations and troubleshooting

– Mobile device support

– Troubleshooting wireless and LAN networks

– Software installation on computers and laptops

– Network printer and scanner setup

REQUIREMENTS

– CompTIA A+, CompTIA N+

– Similar experience advantageous

SKILLS

– Ability to work as part of a team

– Friendly, helpful and service-orientated

– Cooperative attitude and ability to share information across teams

– Initiative and problem-solving abilities essential

– Stress tolerance and ability to work on pressurized environment

– Good Verbal and written communication skills

Learn more/Apply for this position