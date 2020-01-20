Developer – Progress

Developer – Progress (Parvana)About the Client:

Our client has grown steadily since the 1990s and no staff member has ever been retrenched.

The focus on growth and stability remains of utmost importance to the directors, managing the business in a responsible manner ensures stable and steady growth, ultimately the best measure of security for staff.

Responsibilities:

Participate in Scrum or Kanban teams following an Agile approach.

Collaborate with team members.

Provide developer mentorship at a technical and role level.

Report to team members and not to the Scrum Master.

Responsible for writing code according to an ASD with that was almost entirely designed by him or herself but with the necessary consultation with the Technical Architects / Functional Owners.

Scope of work is core, broad in focus, medium to high impact in nature.

Work closely with Functional Owners / Technical Architects.

Provide daily progress reporting to the Pool lead or SMOS.

Update and ensure accuracy of Developer Manager and Developer views in Task Manager by cross checking with the status report.

Â Requirements:

Progress software experience an advantage

5 yearsâ€™ development experience

5 yearsâ€™ Individual Life Insurance knowledge

Financial Servicesâ€™ Experience

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

