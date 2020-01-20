Intermediate Network Engineer

Intermediate Network Engineer

Port Elizabeth

Academic requirements:

– 2-year diploma / 3 year degree in networking related studies

– CCNA certificate

*IMPORTANT: You should have been awarded the qualification, not only attended

the courses. Please also send the certificate with CV.

Work experience:

– At least 4-5 years networking experience

– Work experience needs to be in the following:

1) Networking routers (Cisco, Juniper or Mikrotik)

2) VOIP devices and services

Contractual offer:

– Long term position sought, but contract offered on basis of suitability

– Renewal of contract thereafter should placement be seen fit by both parties

Please forward your CV to (email address) or alternatively apply online Ref: TJNetworks

Please note that if you have not received any response in 14 days your application has been unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position