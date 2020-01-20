ENVIRONMENT: A national communications company seeks a solutions-driven IT Systems Administrator with strong technical ability to join its team. The ideal candidate must be fluent in English, possess an IT-related Degree / Diploma or Certification e.g. MCSA, at least 3 years in a similar role within a Microsoft environment, be skilled with VMware, Fortinet, LAN, WAN, Veeam, be able to create scripts in PowerShell or Python and experience with the Atlassian Product Suite. DUTIES: Install, configure and support the organisation’s local area network (LAN), wide area network (WAN), and Internet system, and maintain network hardware and software.

Monitor the network to ensure availability to all system users and performs necessary maintenance to support network availability.

Plan and implement and coordinate network security measures to protect data, software and hardware.

Diagnose hardware and software problems and replace defective components when required.

Perform data backups and disaster recovery operations.

Maintain and administer computer networks and environments including computer hardware, systems software, applications software and all configurations.

Monitor the performance of networks and systems, and coordinate network access and usage.

Design and configure and test computer hardware, networking software and operating system software.

Recommend improvements to systems and network configurations and determine hardware or software requirements related to such changes.

Work with other technical users on solving existing system problems.

Monitor network performance to determine whether adjustments are required and to determine where adjustments will be required in future.

Document own project processes, findings and for the purpose of knowledge sharing. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – IT related Degree / Diploma / Certificate (e.g. Microsoft Certified Systems Administrator (MCSA). Experience / Skills – Fluent in English.

3 – 5 Years proven experience as a System Administrator, Network Administrator or similar role in a Microsoft environment.

Proven experience in VMware and its associated systems (e.g. VSan).

Experience with Firewalls (Fortinet), networks (LAN, WAN), data backup / recovery (Veeam), system monitoring (PRTG) and patch management tools (GFI languard).

Create scripts in PowerShell or Python.

Knowledge or experience in the Atlassian Product Suite (Jira / Bitbucket / Confluence / ServiceDesk). Advantageous – Nginx Web server knowledge.

Amazon Web Services. ATTRIBUTES: Resourcefulness and problem-solving aptitude.

Excellent communication skills. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.