Senior Java Developer – BM

Our client in the ICT sector is looking for an experienced Senior Java Developer To develop functionality for a JEE (J2EE) based product
- Support existing and develop new functionality and components
- Understand existing product and domain elements and work with business analysts to refine and implement new requirements
- Refactor and improve the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements
- Evaluate and improve application performance, and high availability features
- Create unit and integrated system tests
- Create technical documentation to support developed components through their lifecycles
- Do root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system
- Work effectively in a team environment, actively collaborating to improve software development processes and standards