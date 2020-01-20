Senior Java Developer – BM

Our client in the ICT sector is looking for an experienced Senior Java Developer To develop functionality for a JEE (J2EE) based product

Support existing and develop new functionality and components

Understand existing product and domain elements and work with business analysts to refine and implement new requirements

Refactor and improve the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements

Evaluate and improve application performance, and high availability features

Create unit and integrated system tests

Create technical documentation to support developed components through their lifecycles

Do root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system

Work effectively in a team environment, actively collaborating to improve software development processes and standards

