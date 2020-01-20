Senior Java Developer – BM

Jan 20, 2020

Our client in the ICT sector is looking for an experienced Senior Java Developer To develop functionality for a JEE (J2EE) based product

  • Support existing and develop new functionality and components
  • Understand existing product and domain elements and work with business analysts to refine and implement new requirements
  • Refactor and improve the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements
  • Evaluate and improve application performance, and high availability features
  • Create unit and integrated system tests
  • Create technical documentation to support developed components through their lifecycles
  • Do root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system
  • Work effectively in a team environment, actively collaborating to improve software development processes and standards

