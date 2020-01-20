Senior Software Developer – C#.Net

Qualifications
– Relevant Degree or 3/4-year technical Diploma
– Honours or postgraduate degree preferred
– Strong theoretical programming grounding required
Technical Skills and Experience
Essential
– 4-8 years hands on development experience
– C# / .Net experience essential
– Microsoft SQL Server experience
– Team leadership experience
– Working knowledge of SOLID Principles & Design Patterns
Advantageous
– Web Services (Microsoft WCF and WebAPI)
– Microsoft Web Application Technologies (MVC)
– Entity Framework
– Git Source Control
– Agile & Test Driven Development experience
– Mentorship & recruitment / interviewing experience
– Scrum master certification or experience running scrum team
– Financial industry exposure
Attributes
– Comprehensive thought and error handling solutions
– Technical specification writing and communication skills essential
– Ability to pick up new technologies easily
– Proven people management skills
– Analytical as well as strong development skills
– Delivery focused
– Able to work in projects (multi-task) environment
– Responsive to change
– Ability to interact with clients at a systems analysis level preferable