Senior Software Developer – C#.Net

Qualifications

– Relevant Degree or 3/4-year technical Diploma

– Honours or postgraduate degree preferred

– Strong theoretical programming grounding required

Technical Skills and Experience

Essential

– 4-8 years hands on development experience

– C# / .Net experience essential

– Microsoft SQL Server experience

– Team leadership experience

– Working knowledge of SOLID Principles & Design Patterns

Advantageous

– Web Services (Microsoft WCF and WebAPI)

– Microsoft Web Application Technologies (MVC)

– Entity Framework

– Git Source Control

– Agile & Test Driven Development experience

– Mentorship & recruitment / interviewing experience

– Scrum master certification or experience running scrum team

– Financial industry exposure

Attributes

– Comprehensive thought and error handling solutions

– Technical specification writing and communication skills essential

– Ability to pick up new technologies easily

– Proven people management skills

– Analytical as well as strong development skills

– Delivery focused

– Able to work in projects (multi-task) environment

– Responsive to change

– Ability to interact with clients at a systems analysis level preferable

