Web Developer

Our client is looking for a Web Developer to be part of their team.Experience & Qualifications:

IT Degree with minimum 3 years work experience.

Knowledge and Experience:

CSS

Fluent in HTML

Experience in bulk / mailing systems and DB

PHP experience both 5.6 & 7.2

SQL skills

Java script

WordPress

SEO

Database

Mailing system

Design

Responsibilities:

Handle all related queries on CRM, LMS, Mailing system and app tools.

Investigating and fixing issues experienced and identified on these systems

Further development and improvement on these systems.

Managing backups and assisting with audits and cleaning up of databases.

Managing WordPress updates, issues and development for 2 or 3 websites.

Managing SEO and PPC.

Design of brochures and other marketing content.

Design and coding of marketing mailers and, material.

Operational support to the business Systems and Sales Operations Manager.

Website, both maintenance changes.

Design and graphic design image (Worked at a Marketing Background)

