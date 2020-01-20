Web Developer

Jan 20, 2020

Our client is looking for a Web Developer to be part of their team.Experience & Qualifications:

  • IT Degree with minimum 3 years work experience.

Knowledge and Experience:

  • CSS
  • Fluent in HTML
  • Experience in bulk / mailing systems and DB
  • PHP experience both 5.6 & 7.2
  • SQL skills
  • Java script
  • WordPress
  • SEO
  • Database
  • Mailing system
  • Design

Responsibilities:

  • Handle all related queries on CRM, LMS, Mailing system and app tools.
  • Investigating and fixing issues experienced and identified on these systems
  • Further development and improvement on these systems.
  • Managing backups and assisting with audits and cleaning up of databases.
  • Managing WordPress updates, issues and development for 2 or 3 websites.
  • Managing SEO and PPC.
  • Design of brochures and other marketing content.
  • Design and coding of marketing mailers and, material.
  • Operational support to the business Systems and Sales Operations Manager.
  • Website, both maintenance changes.
  • Design and graphic design image (Worked at a Marketing Background)

Learn more/Apply for this position