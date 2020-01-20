Our client is looking for a Web Developer to be part of their team.Experience & Qualifications:
- IT Degree with minimum 3 years work experience.
Knowledge and Experience:
- CSS
- Fluent in HTML
- Experience in bulk / mailing systems and DB
- PHP experience both 5.6 & 7.2
- SQL skills
- Java script
- WordPress
- SEO
- Database
- Mailing system
- Design
Responsibilities:
- Handle all related queries on CRM, LMS, Mailing system and app tools.
- Investigating and fixing issues experienced and identified on these systems
- Further development and improvement on these systems.
- Managing backups and assisting with audits and cleaning up of databases.
- Managing WordPress updates, issues and development for 2 or 3 websites.
- Managing SEO and PPC.
- Design of brochures and other marketing content.
- Design and coding of marketing mailers and, material.
- Operational support to the business Systems and Sales Operations Manager.
- Website, both maintenance changes.
- Design and graphic design image (Worked at a Marketing Background)