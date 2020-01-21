Business Analyst

VACANCY

BUSINESS ANALYST (BA)

PERMANENT POSITION

RONDEBOSCH: CAPE TOWN

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

General

– To thoroughly analyze and document customer and internal business requirements for the purpose of a clear and full understanding, by both business and technical staff, of needs and the implications they have on systems and processes.

– To ensure that final systems meet stated requirements prior to release to production

– Perform the business analysis function compliant with SDLC

– Acquire all necessary system requirements, including all impacted existing or new business processes, from the various departments and any impacted / involved external parties – this may require interviews with individuals and groups as well as workshops

– Gather and document all business requirements and complete them within the necessary timelines

– Ensure that the affected Systems Architects and Developers can interpret your documented requirements without the need for referral to you

– Ensure that the affected Test Analysts can interpret your documented requirements without the need for referral to you

– Review Test Plans and test cases relevant to projects to which you are assigned to ensure adequate quality assurance coverage

– Ensure that the impacted business units (Customer Care, Compliance and Finance) and IT Operations clearly understand the impact of their departments in terms of specified functional and non-functional requirements

– Convene and hold document and design review sessions to obtain buy-in and conclusion (sign-off) of all documented requirements and requirement changes

– Ensure that all documentation (where you carry the creation and maintenance responsibility) is signed off by all affected departments and external parties

– Draw up business user training guides and train business users

– Sign-off the system per your requirements definition (System requirement Specification) by performing User Acceptance Tests against the system prior to its implementation into production

– Timeously escalate issues affecting your performance on your duties to your line manager

– At least once a week, update the Work Request System to reflect progress to Work Requests (WRs) assigned to you and close WRs where your job is complete

– Provide input to sales proposals when called to do so

– Perform formal presentations relative to analysis outcomes / specific services to both internal and external parties

– During a work colleagues leave of absence from the company or during month end or peak business periods, you may be required to perform other job tasks upon reasonable request from your line manager

Qualifications & Minimum requirements:

– Tertiary Degree required (BCom / Bsc / IT Degree)

– Business Analyst Certification, preferable

– Minimum 3-years IT Business Analysis experience essential

– Must be able to work across multiple projects

– Excellent documentation skills

– Process modeling skills

– Worked with UML and proficient in Use Case modeling

– Working knowledge of the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) is advantageous

– Working knowledge of the EMV standard is advantageous

– Data Security experience is advantageous

Recruitment Process:

– Communication will only be with shortlisted candidates

– Position will be filled in line with the customer’s EE and oshACT requirements

– CV + copies of minimum requirements + skills matrix is needed

– CV approval = first interview = checks/assessment = final interview

Jino Swart Talent Acquisition Executive ((email address))

Learn more/Apply for this position