Data Warehouse Developer

Requirements:

Information Communication and Technology (ICT) degree or equivalent diploma is essential. 1-3 years’ experience within ICT or Data Warehouse development will be advantageous. Basic knowledge of data profiling, semantic layer development and virtual data transformation development. Experience in the design and development of ETL processes (preferred current system: SAP Data services) will be advantageous. Well-developed communication (verbal, non-verbal and written) and interpersonal skills.

Pays meticulous attention to detail and accuracy.

Excellent organising, prioritising, time-management and decision-making skills.

Exhibits a strong sense of service commitment that delivers service beyond expectations. Exhibits full responsibility for own work outputs.

The ability to identify and demonstrate company values.

Highly performance driven and client focus. Ability to follow instructions and procedures.

Key Outputs:

To ensure data provisioning service executes as designed and implemented.

To ensure minor changes to data provisioning services are planned, designed and correctly implemented.

To develop new data provisioning services according to design and plan.

To ensure end users of data provisioning services are supported.

To ensure minor patches and upgrades of the technology that support data provisioning services are tested and installed as planned.

To create data quality reports according to the design and plan.

To perform disaster recovery (DR) tests.

