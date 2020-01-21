Developer

DEVELOPER: C++/C# SERVER DEVELOPER

RONDEBOSCH: CAPE TOWN

REF: 186/2019

KPA’S:

– Advanced knowledge and working experience in C++/C# backend related programming on a Windows platform using Visual Studio

– Experience in developing C++ DLLs

– Experience in implementation of SOAP/XML/REST/HTTP and WCF service-based interfaces using C#

– Experience and knowledge of financial interfaces and technologies such as ISO8583, Mastercard, Visa, 3D Secure, etc. will be beneficial.

– Knowledge and experience in MS SQL tables, store procedures, etc. to fulfil the application data requirements required in a high throughput online transaction processing environment.

– Ability to derive solid architecture, design and implementations from requirements

– Assist with the investigation / solutions of problems on existing software

– Technical support on existing products

– Adhere to coding standards, version and source control, task / bug tracking processes

– Adhere to change management and defined development control processes

– Perform dev testing of own assigned tasks

Must have’s:

– BSc Information Technology/Computer Science degree or similar

– Matric & SA ID

– Minimum 3-4 years hands C/C++ programming

– Experience with Windows messaging system and services

– C# programming experience

– Extensive MS SQL Server experience

– Experience in using MS Visual Studio

– Experience in using SVN, GIT

– Experience in using Soap, XML, WCF, HTTP(S), REST

– Java programming knowledge will be beneficial

Recruitment Process:

– Communication will only be with shortlisted candidates

– This position will be filled in line with the client’s EE and oshACT requirements

– Copies of: CV + Skills Matrix and minimum requirements above

– CV approval = first interview = checks/assessment = final interview

– Jino Swart Talent Acquisition Executive ((email address))

