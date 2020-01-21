VACANCY
DEVELOPER: C++/C# SERVER DEVELOPER
RONDEBOSCH: CAPE TOWN
REF: 186/2019
KPA’S:
– Advanced knowledge and working experience in C++/C# backend related programming on a Windows platform using Visual Studio
– Experience in developing C++ DLLs
– Experience in implementation of SOAP/XML/REST/HTTP and WCF service-based interfaces using C#
– Experience and knowledge of financial interfaces and technologies such as ISO8583, Mastercard, Visa, 3D Secure, etc. will be beneficial.
– Knowledge and experience in MS SQL tables, store procedures, etc. to fulfil the application data requirements required in a high throughput online transaction processing environment.
– Ability to derive solid architecture, design and implementations from requirements
– Assist with the investigation / solutions of problems on existing software
– Technical support on existing products
– Adhere to coding standards, version and source control, task / bug tracking processes
– Adhere to change management and defined development control processes
– Perform dev testing of own assigned tasks
Must have’s:
– BSc Information Technology/Computer Science degree or similar
– Matric & SA ID
– Minimum 3-4 years hands C/C++ programming
– Experience with Windows messaging system and services
– C# programming experience
– Extensive MS SQL Server experience
– Experience in using MS Visual Studio
– Experience in using SVN, GIT
– Experience in using Soap, XML, WCF, HTTP(S), REST
– Java programming knowledge will be beneficial
Recruitment Process:
– Communication will only be with shortlisted candidates
– This position will be filled in line with the client’s EE and oshACT requirements
– Copies of: CV + Skills Matrix and minimum requirements above
– CV approval = first interview = checks/assessment = final interview
– Jino Swart Talent Acquisition Executive ((email address))