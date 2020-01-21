Java Developer – Senior

Deliver code that is functional, understandable, maintainable and testable

Deliver automated unit tests.

Where necessary deliver test harnesses that enable the testing of the system.

Participate in peer code reviews

Participate in agile team meetings

Utilise version control, build , continuous integration solutions and code quality tools as required

Responsibility for own deliverables

Deliver technical documentation as and when requir

Using integration technologies (e.g. JMS, SOAP-*, REST)

Using build frameworks (e.g. Maven, Ant)

Using CI tools and participating in Continuous Integration (e.g. Jenkins, Bamboo)

Design knowledge and experience:

Proficient in OOAD

Understanding of Design Patterns

Basic understanding of Domain Driven Design

Familiarity with unit testing frameworks and TDD

Other:

Exposure to Agile methodologies and must be able to work within an agile environment

Full-stack developer. This requires ability to learn and utilise new tools and technologies as and when required across all layers of the architecture

