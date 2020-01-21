Java Developer – Senior

Deliver code that is functional, understandable, maintainable and testable
Deliver automated unit tests.
Where necessary deliver test harnesses that enable the testing of the system.
Participate in peer code reviews
Participate in agile team meetings
Utilise version control, build , continuous integration solutions and code quality tools as required
Responsibility for own deliverables
Deliver technical documentation as and when requir
Using integration technologies (e.g. JMS, SOAP-*, REST)
Using build frameworks (e.g. Maven, Ant)
Using CI tools and participating in Continuous Integration (e.g. Jenkins, Bamboo)
Design knowledge and experience:
Proficient in OOAD
Understanding of Design Patterns
Basic understanding of Domain Driven Design
Familiarity with unit testing frameworks and TDD
Other:
Exposure to Agile methodologies and must be able to work within an agile environment
Full-stack developer. This requires ability to learn and utilise new tools and technologies as and when required across all layers of the architecture