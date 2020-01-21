Network Manager

- Responsible for the operational management of LAN, WAN, SAN and Voice environments with outsourced partners.
- Effectively manage Network Capacity Planning, Fault Management, Configuration Management, Security Management, Performance Management, Software Maintenance and Lifecycle Management.
- Responsible for the financial management of the area ranging from Capex and Opex budgeting to invoice approval and monthly reporting to financial teams.
- Give input in the design and implementation of Voice, VPN’s, Wi-Fi, and various technical infrastructure solutions and designs, including respective third party integrations (based on industry standard, best practice).
- Create and maintain documentation as it relates to network configurations, security architecture and best practice principles.
- Collaborate with management and department leaders to assess near and long-term network security assessments, vulnerabilities and risks.
- Monitor vulnerabilities within the network domain and remediate within the agreed timelines to minimise the risk exposure window.
- Maintain a detailed risk register and report to execute management on a monthly basis.
- Manage the Public Key Infrastructure landscape to create, manage, distribute, use, store and revoke digital certificates including managing the confidentiality with regards to private keys.
- Ensure effective and timely delivery, response and feedback to retail clients in the group. This includes project deliverables, incidents and operational tasks to ensure systems availability, data, and network integrity.
- Monthly reporting of network availability and performance within warehouses and main office campuses.
- Monthly reporting of team productivity, standby, overtime and travel claims.
Key Competencies and Qualifications
- At least 5 years in a similar role with a background in LAN, WAN (SDWAN & MPLS), SAN and Voice environments.
- Extensive experience in dealing with voice, data and network providers including the financial, contract and supplier management thereof.
- Experience a highly skilled team of network and security analysts.
- Understanding and experience in the planning and designs of Networks, LAN’s and WAN’s and overall best practice within the network and security domains.
- Project Management skills.
- Strong problem solving and analytical skills.
- Ability to understand and contribute to the Cybersecurity strategy and roadmap.
- Excellent communication and presentation skills.
- Ability to take responsibility and be decisive.
- Effective planning and organizational skills.
- Experience in financial management and budgets.
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Experience working with leading technologies, such as, Cisco, CA Spectrum and Qualys.
- Experience in following policies, guidelines, standards and procedures for business continuity, disaster recovery, high availability, systems security and systems management in a multiple production Data Center environment.