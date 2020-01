Java Software Developer

Job Functions:

– Building Next generation Solutions;

– Project Management of all development initiatives;

Minimum Qualifications and Experience

5+ years JAVA Software Development;

3+ years Project Management Experience;

MINIMUM NQF 6 – Non-debateable;

Project Management Certification Advantageous;

Skills Required

Proficient in W3C Standards;

HTML;

CSS;

JavaScript (Typescript);

AngularJS;

React;

Node.JS

SQL and NoSQL Databases;

Object Oriented Design and Programming;

Mapping Frameworks;

Web API’s;

