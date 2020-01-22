Lead Developer

The Candidate

We are looking for an experienced, senior full stack developer to lead software development within our ambitious, growing company. We need a confident communicator who wants to take on the challenge of a hands-on role while setting the technical direction of the department. During this stage of growth things are often moving fast and you will be able to adapt and respond at times of pressure, managing evolving priorities and keeping delivery on track.

Someone who has a proven record of working alongside product managers and sales teams to successfully interpret business requirements into a development scope and provide accurate delivery timelines is essential.

If you have a working knowledge or background in the construction, building services and/or electronic security industry this would be advantageous.

Skills and experience

Must haves

– A senior level software developer with strong programming skills

– Advanced level of experience C#, SQL, SaaS technologies

– Experience working in an agile environment: managing scope change, guiding individuals to deliver business goals

– Highly numerate and literate, with the ability to produce top quality written specifications

– Strong leadership with a professional attitude

– Highly self-motivated and driven

– Innovative and creative

– Reliable, flexible and cooperative

– Personable and approachable, with an enthusiastic and motivational nature

Desirables

– Experience of leading a team of developers

– Experience working with the AutoCAD API [2016+], OpenXML, ClosedXML, Interop for Microsoft Office

– Experience working and integrating with 3rd Party SDKs and APIs

– Experience of working on Multi-threaded C# Windows applications

Responsibilities

Your responsibilities will include but are not limited to the following;

– To assist the Head of Research and Innovation in planning for team growth considering the level of skills required within team

– Team leadership & planning

– To steer the technological and process change within the team

– To develop an effective on-boarding strategy for new team members

– Provide technical guidance and coaching to developers

Software development

– To drive consistent standards and approaches throughout the team

– Promote well-factored and reusable design across the codebase

– To ensure that all technical design satisfies business goals and user requirements

– Introduce a test-driven strategy for the business and automate the testing of all legacy code

Communication and problem solving

– Collaborate with internal and external clients to determine functional and non-functional requirements and scope new functionality

– To advise on the infrastructure of the system and identify improvements to processes / systems

– To own the communication between development team and contracted vendors so that integrating code is seamless and uniform

– To ensure system documentation is generated and is clear and to a professional standard

