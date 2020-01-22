Senior Backend .Net C# Developer

Senior Developer (C# Full stack with a strong focus on Backend Development)

Permanent

Total CTC with benefits

An established software/tech company has a new position available for a Senior Developer to join one of their teams.

This role will form part of a distributed team and will have a backend focus with some front end work.

This role requires a strong individual with mentorship ability to provide guidance to their them. An individual not only technically astute but mature in nature with good people skills to ensure that healthy relationships & team work across the distributed teams are fostered.

This position will have a few indirect reports, so willingness & ability lead is essential

Duties:

Provide Technical leadership to analyse, design & produce real quality software in line with all organisational initiatives

acquire & maintain in-depth knowledge of your product & understand its internal & external dependencies

analyse requirements and create an appropriate software design, in conjunction with other developers according to best practice

Collaborate with senior colleagues in creating & maintaining the teams SDLC

Comprehensively create & maintain documentation of the software & system design & implementation

Create task estimates & review them with the team

Develop & release software as per team standards within agreed time

Provide technical leadership in understanding the project complexity, scope and risk for your product

Requirements:

Min 8 years in Development

Strong .Net skills

Strong backend skills with the ability to do FE work when required

Knowledge of Web & RESTful API’s

Knowledge of DevOps & automated testing

Advantage:

Microservices

Kafka / RabbitMQ

Some Java ability, the role is C# focused but there is some Java as well

Azure (they are moving to Azure so any experience in this would be a huge plus)

TDD

Learn more/Apply for this position