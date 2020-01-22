Senior Software Tester

Jan 22, 2020

Our intentional IT client prides itself on professional business consulting, project management and software development methodologies. Our client seeks to employ a Senior Software Tester. Main purpose of the position:

  • The Senior Software Tester is responsible for a number of key testing aspects within the Development Team.

Responsibilities:

  • Daily Ticket Testing on the Azure DevOps portal

  • Monitoring of daily Automated Testing cycles with updates as needed

  • Writing of coded UI tests for Regression Testing

  • Direct communication with the developers on Defects & Tickets

  • Maintenance of the automated Test Environment & Software

  • Software Release Notes compilation and management

 Key Skills:

  • C# Development experience – 3 Years

  • Microsoft SQL Server Experience – 3 Years

  • Excellent communication skills

  • Structured problem solving skills

  • Confident and Self Motivated (6 Developers to 1 Tester)

 Qualifications/ Experience:

  • BSc or equivalent Degree

  • SYSPRO ERP Experience

  • WMS Experience

  • Crystal Report Experience

  • Software Testing Experience

