Software Engineer (Javascript)

Our client is looking for highly talented Software Development Engineers to join their team in Cape Town, Stellenbosch or Johannesburg.

We are a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hard working people to join us. We offer market related benefits, a great work environment and a promise that you won’t be bored as long as you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great.

We seek to employ Exceptional Minds, people who are:

– Experts at DOING, they can not only design but also execute;

– Analytical, able to use data to make decisions.

– Competitive.

– Curious. Always questioning the status quo;

– Not averse to risk;

– Business smart. Able to think about problems from a business perspective using technical and product input;

– Self directed, taking action based on own initiative;

– Collaborative.

– Thorough;

– User focused, always trying to understand a product from the users perspective;

– Able to communicate clearly and not afraid to voice an opinion, no matter how unpopular.

You’ll have the choice of two new exciting development teams. The teams will focus on building frontends for internal users, such as our Retail and Customer Service teams. The frontend will be utilizing Javascript (React/Angular) and the backend Python. The teams collaborate often with our other engineering teams, yet the business area and technological focus differs widely. One of the teams will be in Cape Town, the other in our Stellenbosch offices.

Your responsibilities will include:

– Design and build solutions to assist our business users, and improve customer experience

– Architect and design solutions with fellow team members

– Researching how solutions are being implemented locally and internationally

– Applying creative problem solving to develop solutions

Attributes required:

– Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude and high energy

– Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions

– Ability to disaggregate and structure solutions to ambiguous problems

– Solid quantitative skills

– Ability to interview and interact professionally with internal and external people

– Capability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally

– Versatile and with the appetite to learn by doing

Qualifications:

– Bachelor’s degree required, with a major in a quantitative subject

– 2 years of experience in an software engineering role

