– Our client is a fast-growing online fashion business looking for strong software engineers.

– We’re obsessive about our high performance yet collaborative culture and are looking for leaders to join our team. We think big, move fast, take ownership and are used to winning. We’re lucky to be surrounded by colleagues who are experts in their field, working together to create a world class brand.

We are looking for a Senior Software Engineer who is a self-starter and is comfortable taking ownership over assigned projects while working collaboratively in a team environment. The Software Engineer will need to work with colleagues at all levels of the organization and must be comfortable gathering and organising information that translates into usable requirements. We are a rapidly expanding company and we are interested in candidates who are innovative and driven to make a positive impact to the team.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES/RESPONSIBILITIES:

– The code you develop is well structured, has good test coverage, minimal bugs, and is operationally complete with metrics and monitoring.

– Your development tasks are consistently completed on time.

– Influence the technical direction of all engineering teams.

– Identifying patterns between teams to find improvements and innovation that impacts across the engineering teams.

– Design large scale systems that can span multiple teams.

– Works with other engineering teams to identify and solve complex problems system wide.

– Works across engineering teams to help define best practices and supports other teams in code reviews and design reviews to ensure best quality delivery across all teams.

– Reviews code, providing valuable improvements for the team and being final gatekeeper for code going into production.

– Designs system-level code and delivers significant team-level projects.

– Develops detailed technical analysis and design specifications based on functional requirements

– Investigates and resolves defects.

– Leads functional and technical specification reviews.

– Leads creating and executing integration level test plans.

– Creates technical solutions to business problems.

– Monitor services and systems within our infrastructure.

– Works effectively across multiple teams to deliver large projects.

– Mentors more junior developers.

– Continuously improve the architecture methodologies and finds ways to improve code design, system performance, high scalability and security vulnerabilities.

– Drives technology improvements required within their teams through choice tickets

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

– 8+ years in development.

– Proven mastery of at least one OO programming language.

– Experience in a scripting language.

– In-depth knowledge of networking, databases, data structures, algorithms, cloud computing, security, code design, distributed systems and testing.

– Understands how to build solutions at scale without increasing technical debt

– Excellent communication skills, including the ability to write concise and accurate technical documentation, communicate technical ideas to non-technical audiences.

– Successfully contributed to the design, development and deployment on various software projects.

– In-depth understanding of coding best practices, system scalability, security and performance tuning.

– Subject Matter Expert in at least two of the company’s key technology stacks or similar technology stacks.

– Experience influencing a team of developers to deliver highly available and scalable services.

– Track record of influencing multiple engineering teams towards technical excellence.

– Deliver consistently and accurately.

– Expert experience in Relational Database systems.

– Expert experience in Linux.

– Expert experience in Issue Tracking systems.

– Expert experience in Version Control systems.

– Computer Science, Electrical (& Computer) Engineering or a related field is advantageous.

– Experience with e-commerce based applications is advantageous.

FOCUS AREAS:

(We require our Software Engineers to have a primary Focus Area but can work in all Focus Areas if they have the skills and/or they are willing to learn.)

Backend/API:

– MySQL

– PHP (Laravel)

– Python

– RabbitMQ

– Github

Front End/Web:

– HTML5

– CSS3

– JavaScript (jQuery)

– Less/Sass

– js/React.js

– Github

Mobile:

– Android(Java)

– iOS (Objective-C/Swift)

– Python (Flask)

– App Releases on Google Play Store/Apple App Store

– Github

Site Reliability/DevOps:

– Python

– Bash

– Docker/Kubernetes

– PubSub/Event Streams

– Google Compute Engine

– Monitoring & Alerting (New Relic, Ops Genie)

– Github

