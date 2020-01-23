Business Analyst

Datonomy is looking for a certified Business Analyst with a sound technical background (for example):

Technical skills – knowledge of software and IT skills

Data analysis – able to use logical techniques to analyze, describe, and evaluate data

System analysis –able to find solutions to a given business function.

System integration specification – able to bring different technological entities together to solve a given problem

Functional specifications – able to explain in detail how a given technological solution would meet a given business requirement.

SME areas:

Advantageous that candidate has experience in some of the following business areas:

Digital Channels (SMS, email, Whatsapp, USSD, App, Web, etc.)

Digital Marketing (Retail)

Customer Service

Financial Service

Money Market

Insurance

Mobile (airtime, data, etc.)

3rd Party bills (Municipal, DSTV, etc.)

Betting (Lotto, etc.)

Banking

Wallets

Payments

Transfers

