Datonomy is looking for a certified Business Analyst with a sound technical background (for example):
- Technical skills – knowledge of software and IT skills
- Data analysis – able to use logical techniques to analyze, describe, and evaluate data
- System analysis –able to find solutions to a given business function.
- System integration specification – able to bring different technological entities together to solve a given problem
- Functional specifications – able to explain in detail how a given technological solution would meet a given business requirement.
SME areas:
Advantageous that candidate has experience in some of the following business areas:
- Digital Channels (SMS, email, Whatsapp, USSD, App, Web, etc.)
- Digital Marketing (Retail)
- Customer Service
- Financial Service
- Money Market
- Insurance
- Mobile (airtime, data, etc.)
- 3rd Party bills (Municipal, DSTV, etc.)
- Betting (Lotto, etc.)
- Banking
- Wallets
- Payments
- Transfers