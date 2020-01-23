IT Network Manager

As the Network Manager, you will be responsible for the operational management of computer networks, including local area networks (LANs), wide area networks (WANs), Internet connections, intranets, other data and voice communications systems. Additionally, this position also includes the management of network security and associated cyber threats and risk management.

REQUIREMENTS:

– At least 5 years in a similar role with a background in LAN, WAN (SDWAN & MPLS), SAN and Voice environments.

– Extensive experience in dealing with voice, data and network providers including the financial, contract and supplier management thereof.

– Experience a highly skilled team of network and security analysts.

– Understanding and experience in the planning and designs of Networks, LAN’s and WAN’s and overall best practice within the network and security domains.

– Project Management skills.

– Strong problem solving and analytical skills.

– Ability to understand and contribute to the Cybersecurity strategy and roadmap.

– Excellent communication and presentation skills.

– Ability to take responsibility and be decisive.

– Effective planning and organizational skills.

– Experience in financial management and budgets.

– Ability to work under pressure.

– Experience working with leading technologies, such as Cisco, CA Spectrum and Qualys.

– Experience in following policies, guidelines, standards and procedures for business continuity, disaster recovery, high availability, systems security and systems management in a multiple production Data Center environment.

Learn more/Apply for this position