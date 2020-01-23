Project Manager

An amazing opportunity exists for an Industrial Engineer to join a very well known and established supply chain giant. You will be a part of a very dynamic projects team running complex and challenging projects within a warehousing and logistics environment in SA and Africa. What’s on offer as well is a very competitive salary package and great career growth. To apply for this once in a lifetime opportunity you need to hold an Industrial Degree, 3 – 5 years’ projects experience and a strong background in project environments (preference will be given to logistics and warehousing projects background). If you are interested please get in touch urgently for more information. Apply here, or get in touch with Tamzy Sabatta at DAV Professional Placement Group.

SA Citizenship or SA permanent residency is essential. For further opportunities, please visit our website – http://www.dav.co.za.

