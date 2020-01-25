Senior Developer

Senior Developer – Century City, Cape Town

Opportunity to join a well-established, growing company that develops software used by over 4000 clients in 30 different countries. Recently partnered with Microsoft, and Software Supplier of the Year award winners in their industry, they are taking the industry by storm.

If you like what you’ve read so far, keep reading.

Perks and benefits

Medical Aid

Pension

Flexi time (as and when possible)

18 days leave and all public holidays on top of this

No dress code

Great views of Table Mountain

Modern office

Great location to avoid traffic

Who would fit into the team?

Team player

Ambitious developer

Someone who “loves” tech and enjoys learning

Developer that takes personal accountability for service excellence

The tech

HTML – Hypertext mark-up language

CSS – Cascading Style Sheets

C#

VB -Visual Basic (rewritting into C#, .NETCORE)

NET – Active Server pages

Microsoft SQL

LINQ

EF – Entity Framework

MVC – Model view controller

AJAX

JavaScript

Azure Devops or similar

Next steps

Want to find out more or be considered for this role?

Please send your updated CV to (email address) and I’ll set up a call with you to discuss.

While we aim to respond to each application, we are anticipating high interest in this role, please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not heard from us within 7 days of applying.

*Only candidates currently based in South Africa are being considered at this time.

Best of luck with your application.

