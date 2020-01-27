DevOps Engineer

The Role:

KEY PERFORMANCE OUTPUTS

? Work with specialist in operations to ensure applications are secure and available in production

? Work with the development teams to deploy and ensure the deploy-ability of infrastructure, packaged applications and custom applications

? Work with application owners to manage the cost of infrastructure deployed to support applications both in development and production

Skills and Experience:

QUALIFICATIONS:

Grade 12

3-year Degree / Diploma in technology field

AWS DevOps Professional Certification

EXPERIENCE:

1-year work experience as a DevOps engineer responsible for the deployment and availability of applications

3 ?? 5 years of work experience in a technology-related field either as full stack developer or operations engineer for Linux hosted application managed through scripted automated deployment

KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS:

2 years knowledge deploying and managing applications in the cloud

2 years knowledge or digital application patterns

1-year knowledge of DevOps

2 years knowledge of agile

2 years knowledge of application troubleshooting and root cause of failure analysis

1 ?? 3 years ability to implement SDLC automation and Testing using git based repositories, code

build and pipeline or equivalent open source technologies

2 ?? 3 years ability to configure and deploy infrastructure using CloudFormation, ECS and lambda

2 ?? 3 years ability to implement login and monitor application using cloud trial, cloud watch and application-specific logging

2 ?? 3 years ability to automate management of polices and standards using trusted advisor, Secrets manager and certificates manager

2 ?? 3 years ability to implement mechanisms to detect and respond to incidents

2 ?? 3 years ability to implement high availability, and disaster recovery using CloudFront, Route53, and RDS

