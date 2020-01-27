The Role:
KEY PERFORMANCE OUTPUTS
? Work with specialist in operations to ensure applications are secure and available in production
? Work with the development teams to deploy and ensure the deploy-ability of infrastructure, packaged applications and custom applications
? Work with application owners to manage the cost of infrastructure deployed to support applications both in development and production
Skills and Experience:
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Grade 12
- 3-year Degree / Diploma in technology field
- AWS DevOps Professional Certification
EXPERIENCE:
- 1-year work experience as a DevOps engineer responsible for the deployment and availability of applications
- 3 ?? 5 years of work experience in a technology-related field either as full stack developer or operations engineer for Linux hosted application managed through scripted automated deployment
KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS:
- 2 years knowledge deploying and managing applications in the cloud
- 2 years knowledge or digital application patterns
- 1-year knowledge of DevOps
- 2 years knowledge of agile
- 2 years knowledge of application troubleshooting and root cause of failure analysis
- 1 ?? 3 years ability to implement SDLC automation and Testing using git based repositories, code
- build and pipeline or equivalent open source technologies
- 2 ?? 3 years ability to configure and deploy infrastructure using CloudFormation, ECS and lambda
- 2 ?? 3 years ability to implement login and monitor application using cloud trial, cloud watch and application-specific logging
- 2 ?? 3 years ability to automate management of polices and standards using trusted advisor, Secrets manager and certificates manager
- 2 ?? 3 years ability to implement mechanisms to detect and respond to incidents
- 2 ?? 3 years ability to implement high availability, and disaster recovery using CloudFront, Route53, and RDS