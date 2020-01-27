IT Business Analyst

International company seeks an experienced Business Analyst to gather, analyse and prepare documentation and to report on any IT generated demand. You will need to assist with HR IT projects.Responsibilities:

Support the IT solutions architect by preparing accurate business requirements and support IT projects;

Accurately documenting business reporting and enhancement requirements and by improving reporting standardisation across all areas;

Leading workshops with HR;

Document requirements and transfer knowledge to project teams;

Support the development of comprehensive requirement specifications;

Highlight and identify gaps in existing functionality;

Contribute to business impact analysis reports;

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science or other degree with Information Systems major;

10+ Years analysis experience;

5+ Years of HR IT Systems experience;

Corporate IT experience if preferred;

Experience with large scale HR IS systems such as WorkDay advantageous.

