Junior Developer x2

ENVIRONMENT:

My client, specialists in end-to-end IT management and consultative IT services requires 2 Junior Developers to start ASAP. The main focus of this position will be to design, develop and maintain new or existing functionality on ongoing business projects. The developer will work within a team, making use of the Agile Methodology to ensure requirements and standards are met. Your core outputs are to develop commercial grade web applications and deliver work to agreed Quality, Standards and Complexity.

REQUIREMENTS:

Grade 12

Software Development Qualification

JavaScript – 2 years’ experience

HTML – 2 years’ experience

CSS – 2 years’ experience

SQL – 2 years’ experience

Preferable Skills

NodeJS experience

VueJS/React/Angular experience

Linux experience

Git experience

Understanding of Scrum Methodology

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to work independently

Time management

Effective communication

Team player

Passion for technology

Understanding of IT

High degree of professionalism

Deadline driven

Ability to learn

Attention to detail

Able to work under pressure

Strong analytical problem-solving skills

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence.

