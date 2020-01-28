ABAP Developer

Our Client is looking for someone with excellent:

– ABAP,

– UI5

– and JAVA.

The ideal candidate requires the following skills:

– Extensive SAP ABAP development skills:

– OO,

– Webdynpro for ABAP SAP oData services,

– FIORI / SAP UI5,

– Integration with MS Office Workflow,

– Adobe Document integration and development,

– iDoc development and processing

– Experience with:

– NetWeaver Fiori/Gateway,

– Solution Manager,

– Web Dispatcher,

– Business Objects

– Experience using SAP S/4 Hana and SAP Solution Manager 7.2

– Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production

– Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept

– Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge

– Experience with software development methodologies and practice (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

Fixed Term contract for the duration of 2 years.

