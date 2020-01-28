C# Developer

The ideal candidate requires the following skills:
– Proficient in W3C standards
– Proficient in HTML/ CSS, and Javascript (TypeScript). AngularJS, React, Node.JS or other Javascript frameworks.
– Proficient in various SQL and NoSQL based Databased Management Systems.
– Proficient in various code management and branching strategies (Git Flow, Feature Branching).
– Proficient in Object Orientated design and programming.
– Proficient in Mapping (ORM) frameworks (e.g. Hibernate, Entity Framework)
– Ability to build Web API’s using various programming languages Node.JS/.Net (C#)
– Proficient in Domain Driven design concepts, rest API design standards in order to implement them in to Frontend products
– Extensive knowledgeable and experience in DevOps principles and impact on development lifecycles
FTC for a duration of 2 years.