C# Developer

The ideal candidate requires the following skills:

– Proficient in W3C standards

– Proficient in HTML/ CSS, and Javascript (TypeScript). AngularJS, React, Node.JS or other Javascript frameworks.

– Proficient in various SQL and NoSQL based Databased Management Systems.

– Proficient in various code management and branching strategies (Git Flow, Feature Branching).

– Proficient in Object Orientated design and programming.

– Proficient in Mapping (ORM) frameworks (e.g. Hibernate, Entity Framework)

– Ability to build Web API’s using various programming languages Node.JS/.Net (C#)

– Proficient in Domain Driven design concepts, rest API design standards in order to implement them in to Frontend products

– Extensive knowledgeable and experience in DevOps principles and impact on development lifecycles

FTC for a duration of 2 years.

