C# Developer

Our Client is sourcing for Senior and intermediate experienced C# Developer for a large financial institution to be located in East London.

Requirements and Skills: Take control of all solution design and development as well as query resolutions. * Must have excellent C# development skills and solid knowledge within the SDLC space. The roll ll includes business analysis, infrastructure succession and database maintenance.Candidate will be required to also focus on developing statistical reports, creating technological documentation and operational specifications relating to design, development and necessary help requirements. Required Qualifications to be considered for this role are a Bachelor’s Degree or National Diploma, a minimum of 5 years’ experience within the software development space with specific focus on systems such as C# / SQL / SSIS / SSRS / SSAS coupled with proven exposure to WCF, JavaScript and API platforms.Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to (email address). If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful

