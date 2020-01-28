SAP ABAP Developer

The ideal candidate requires the following skills:
Extensive SAP ABAP development skills:
– OO,
– Webdynpro for ABAP SAP oData services,
– FIORI / SAP UI5,
– Integration with MS Office Workflow,
– Adobe Document integration and development,
– iDoc development and processing
Experience with:
– NetWeaver Fiori/Gateway,
– Solution Manager,
– Web Dispatcher,
– Business Objects
– Experience using SAP S/4 Hana and SAP Solution Manager 7.2
– Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production
– Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept
– Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge
– Experience with software development methodologies and practice (Agile, Scrum, etc.)