SAP Business Analyst

Candidates must have:
– IT Development and Systems Knowledge
– Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, especially Scrum, etc.)
– Experience in Data Analysis, JIRA, Confluence, and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook
– Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
– Willingness to travel nationally and internationally and to work a 3 shift model
– Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function.
Outputs
– Analyse, design, and standardise supply chain execution and monitoring processes.
– Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.
– Coordination and consultation with business partners, process experts, and software development teams in local and international locations.
– Prepare, review and coordinate specification documents with business partner and external IT Suppliers.
– Manage ideas from design stage through implementation.
– Perform Scrum Master activities facilitating the work and resolving impediments of development teams.
– Planning and controlling implementation activities, configuration and setup of the defined scope (including the necessary test activities).
– System Roll out and Go-Live support.
– Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations.
– Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning.
– Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management.
– Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT and from the business
– Perform all outputs in compliance with the Company’s Integrity Codes & SHEQ requirements
– Perform delegated SHEQ tasks and duties and Inform superiors about deviations
Fixed Term Contract for duration of 2 years.