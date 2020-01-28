SAP Business Analyst

Candidates must have:

– IT Development and Systems Knowledge

– Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, especially Scrum, etc.)

– Experience in Data Analysis, JIRA, Confluence, and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook

– Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

– Willingness to travel nationally and internationally and to work a 3 shift model

– Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function.

Outputs

– Analyse, design, and standardise supply chain execution and monitoring processes.

– Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.

– Coordination and consultation with business partners, process experts, and software development teams in local and international locations.

– Prepare, review and coordinate specification documents with business partner and external IT Suppliers.

– Manage ideas from design stage through implementation.

– Perform Scrum Master activities facilitating the work and resolving impediments of development teams.

– Planning and controlling implementation activities, configuration and setup of the defined scope (including the necessary test activities).

– System Roll out and Go-Live support.

– Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations.

– Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning.

– Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management.

– Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT and from the business

– Perform all outputs in compliance with the Company’s Integrity Codes & SHEQ requirements

– Perform delegated SHEQ tasks and duties and Inform superiors about deviations

Fixed Term Contract for duration of 2 years.

