Senior C# Developer

Cape Town

Do you seek challenging software problems that require intelligent business solutions?

My Client, the leaders in true cloud-based Payroll and Human Capital Management software solutions, are looking to get a new Senior C# Developer on board!

Duties will include:

Develop and maintain Web and Desktop applications

Version control discipline for software releases

Maintain all source code

Mobile development is advantageous

Follow formal software engineering practice

Experience with clients and meeting client expectations

Communicating at a management level

Meeting customer software requirements and develop software applications and programs to spec

Desired languages and tech stack:

.NET

C#

ASP.NET

CSS/HTML

MVC

Entity Framework

SQL

Some perks you’ll enjoy:

Free lunch

New tech

Modern office

Casual dress code

Rapid career progression

Training

Remote Work

