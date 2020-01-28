Senior C# Developer

Jan 28, 2020

Senior C# Developer

Cape Town

Tayla Allan

(contact number)

Do you seek challenging software problems that require intelligent business solutions?

My Client, the leaders in true cloud-based Payroll and Human Capital Management software solutions, are looking to get a new Senior C# Developer on board!

Duties will include:

  • Develop and maintain Web and Desktop applications
  • Version control discipline for software releases
  • Maintain all source code
  • Mobile development is advantageous
  • Follow formal software engineering practice
  • Experience with clients and meeting client expectations
  • Communicating at a management level
  • Meeting customer software requirements and develop software applications and programs to spec

Desired languages and tech stack:

  • .NET
  • C#
  • ASP.NET
  • CSS/HTML
  • MVC
  • Entity Framework
  • SQL

Some perks you’ll enjoy:

  • Free lunch
  • New tech
  • Modern office
  • Casual dress code
  • Rapid career progression
  • Training
  • Remote Work

If you are interested in this opportunity, email (email address)(email address) or ring me on (contact number)

