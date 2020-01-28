Senior C# Developer
Cape Town
Tayla Allan
Cape Town
Do you seek challenging software problems that require intelligent business solutions?
My Client, the leaders in true cloud-based Payroll and Human Capital Management software solutions, are looking to get a new Senior C# Developer on board!
Duties will include:
- Develop and maintain Web and Desktop applications
- Version control discipline for software releases
- Maintain all source code
- Mobile development is advantageous
- Follow formal software engineering practice
- Experience with clients and meeting client expectations
- Communicating at a management level
- Meeting customer software requirements and develop software applications and programs to spec
Desired languages and tech stack:
- .NET
- C#
- ASP.NET
- CSS/HTML
- MVC
- Entity Framework
- SQL
Some perks you’ll enjoy:
- Free lunch
- New tech
- Modern office
- Casual dress code
- Rapid career progression
- Training
- Remote Work
If you are interested in this opportunity, please contact the recruiter.