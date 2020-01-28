Senior Technical Architect

Research & Development Business Unit has a vacancy for a Senior Technician: Ammunition at the Alkantpan Test Range (Northern Cape). Applications are invited from people who meet the qualification and experience requirements below.

PURPOSE OF THE JOB:

To render a professional ammunition service through the test and evaluation of products and systems in support of the local Defence Industry, the DOD and international Defence Industry.

CRITICAL PERFORMANCE AREAS:

– Planning and execution of bulk disposal of ammunition and explosives in accordance with the Ammunition & Explosives Technical Manuals.

– Oversee the disposal of Unexploded Ordnance on the range (Single items) in accordance with the Ammunition & Explosives Technical Manuals.

– Plan, evaluate and oversee safe ammunition recovery at the impact areas.

– Ensure preventive maintenance and calibration on all ammunition related equipment (scales, thermometers, torque wrenches, material-handling equipment).

– Plan and conduct routine inspection on all ammunition in the magazines at required intervals in accordance with the Ammunition & Explosives Technical Manuals.

– Fabricate/modify and implement non-standard or adapted/new test preparation/ disposal/ assembly techniques/tools (e.g. drilling jigs, furnaces, equipment used in the dismantling tasks).

– Provide expertise ballistic and ammunition know how, to clients.

– Identify and mitigate ammunition related risks.

– Plan and execute ammunition-dismantling tasks in accordance with the regulations.

– Compile Test Instruction for destructive tests according to the Ammunition & Explosives Technical Manuals and client specification.

– Attend and provide inputs to Pre-Test meetings and document reviews when required.

– Execute destructive tests according to approved Test Instruction.

– Conduct order group meetings with all participants at the test to ensure all parties are aligned with the objectives, the integration and coordination of activities of the test.

– Manage test personnel, clients and visitors during test.

– Manage safety and security during test and supervise and ensure safety of junior personnel and contractor(s) during tests/disposal.

– Manage changes during the test according to formal change procedures.

– Compile Certificate of Service to reflect cost incurred, obtain approval of Certificate of Service from clients.

– Submit project file after verifying correctness for invoicing to Finance.

– Hand data pack in for configuration and processing.

– Verify correctness and completeness of disposal certificates.

– Act as mentor to junior personnel.

– Ensure conformance to the Business Management System (e.g. SHE, Quality) and regulatory requirements in the execution of duties and may be required to act as internal SHEQ auditor.

– Ensure the up-keep of allocated test site, Demolition Range.

REQUIREMENTS OF THE POSITION:

Qualifications:

– National Diploma in Engineering (Mechanical) / Explosives Management

– Demolition certification/Blasting ticket

– B Tech will be a recommendation

– Driver’s license – Code B

– PRDP will be an added advantage

Experience:

– 4 – 7 years’ Technician working experience in an ammunition/explosives environment

Closing date: 06 February 2020

