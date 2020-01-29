WEB doftware developer

Web developer – Cape Town

THE ROLE:

Your role working as a Web Developer within this company will encompass a range of responsibilities throughout maintaining and enhancing their website, such as:

Working across the entire web stack

Following agile software development techniques

Building high performance, scalable, data-driven web applications

Provide support for overseas trading systems

Contributing to the development of their global web applications

YOUR SKILLS & EXPERIENCE:

What your role as a Web Developer will require:

Degree or equivalent in Computer Science

Experience with JS frameworks

Strong Front-end programming experience

Experience working with Angular/React

Development of automated unit tests

Frontend development experience with object-oriented JavaScript, HTML5 and CSS3

Linux or UNIX-like system experience

THE BENEFITS:

The salary for your role as a Web Developer is up to R70,000.

Along with this salary, the company is offering a range of benefits:

25 days holiday

Casual dress code

Free lunch

Retirement plan with matching contributions

Group health plan

Gym membership

Health insurance

HOW TO APPLY:

Please register your interest by sending your CV to Dewald Boonzaier via the Apply link on this page. Or send me your CV to (email address)

