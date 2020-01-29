WEB doftware developer

Web developer – Cape Town
THE ROLE:
Your role working as a Web Developer within this company will encompass a range of responsibilities throughout maintaining and enhancing their website, such as:
- Working across the entire web stack
- Following agile software development techniques
- Building high performance, scalable, data-driven web applications
- Provide support for overseas trading systems
- Contributing to the development of their global web applications
YOUR SKILLS & EXPERIENCE:
What your role as a Web Developer will require:
- Degree or equivalent in Computer Science
- Experience with JS frameworks
- Strong Front-end programming experience
- Experience working with Angular/React
- Development of automated unit tests
- Frontend development experience with object-oriented JavaScript, HTML5 and CSS3
- Linux or UNIX-like system experience
THE BENEFITS:
The salary for your role as a Web Developer is up to R70,000.
Along with this salary, the company is offering a range of benefits:
- 25 days holiday
- Casual dress code
- Free lunch
- Retirement plan with matching contributions
- Group health plan
- Gym membership
- Health insurance
HOW TO APPLY:
Please register your interest by sending your CV to Dewald Boonzaier via the Apply link on this page. Or send me your CV to (email address)