Senior Fullstack Developer – Cape Town

Join a dynamic software engineering company and get exposure to top international clients!

My Client, who builds products and platforms using the latest web and mobile technologies, is looking to get a new Senior Fullstack Developer on board!

Duties will include:

Develop and maintain Web and Desktop applications

Version control discipline for software releases

Maintain all source code

Mobile development is advantageous

Follow formal software engineering practice

Experience with clients and meeting client expectations

Communicating at a management level

Meeting customer software requirements and develop software applications and programs to spec

Desired languages and tech stack:

.NET

C#

ASP.NET

CSS/HTML

MVC

Umbraco

SQL

Some perks you’ll enjoy:

International exposure

New tech

Modern office

Casual dress code

Rapid career progression

Training

