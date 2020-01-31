Infield Technical Services Technician (Cape Town)

The purpose of this advert is to create a pool of suitable candidates who are able perform the following functions :

Overall Job Function

Evaluate performance of new and current products, market research and conduct TBR training in the market at various customers in Western Cape Visit SRSA dealers and transport companies in Western Cape, to identify problem areas and offer solutions. Conduct tyre evaluations, scrapings and fleet surveys in Western Cape. Provide market knowledge wrt product application and suitability to SRSA senior management and SRI-Japan. Accompany SRI Technical Engineers on visits to customers.Provide accurate and comprehensive feedback to Manager: Commercial – Coastal. Administer SRSA tyre performance tracking system (Digitrak) with regards to, update of tyre evaluation, tyre scrapings and fleet survey’s. Co-ordinate all SRI product approvals with SRI Japan. Report on testing results using analysis systems like Cognos, Digitrak or any other appropriate system.

Job Responsibilities

– Establishing current product performance on vehicles to be fitted with evaluation tyres

– Assist in identifying potential test fleets to maximize feedback from varied operations

– Accurate recording of product performance by fleet and tyre of operation for test and standard tyres

– Provide early feedback to technical and manufacturing regarding product performance or concerns/observations

– Maintain accurate records of all evaluation tyres

– Conduct and Analyze in field scrap tyre analysis – establish and record reasons for premature tyre removal

– Conduct in field fleet services – establish and record level of fleet maintenance in South Africa

– Compile scrap tyre, fleet survey and field inspection reports

– Compile tyre comparison analysis for usage scenarios

– Field support and services to attract new business

Job Requirements

– Matric and 3-year diploma in engineering field or recognized trade

– Valid Passport

– Valid driver’s license

– At least 3 years automotive industry experience

