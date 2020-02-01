Java Platform Developer (Remote)

Job Type: Java Platform Developer

Location: Remote

Salary: Up to R700,000 per annum

This company operates within the online casino industry creating online games based on different topics popular in the media, as well as more classic games.

They are looking for a number of server-side focussed developers to help improve their core platform services and to build their next generation system.

What you already have:

* An expertise in the Java language (3 years minimum)

* Exposure to at least one other JVM based language

* The ability to write raw SQL beyond just simple select statements (1 year minimum)

* Familiarity with automated testing

* Good interpersonal skills and a great team attitude

* The ability to quickly learn new things and adapt

What we’d like you to have in an ideal world:

* Some experience with Scala and its ecosystem such as Play and Akka

* Familiarity with Java Servlets, because there’s always legacy code

* A working knowledge of functional programming and its advantages

* An understanding of asynchronous/reactive programming

* Exposure to integrating third party APIs

* Experience in performance profiling and tuning Java applications

* Some experience with PHP as some parts of our system are written in it

Our approach

* A small company, can-do ethos

* We focus on getting stuff done, not on process or management hierarchy

* A distributed workforce but communicating regularly

* Sharing expertise and learning from others to keep improving as a team

* A flexible working schedule

The job:

* Working remotely

* Adding new features to the existing platform

* Adding new integrations to the existing platform

* Working with the rest of the team to migrate the platform to a new architecture and technology stack based around Scala + Akka.

* Developing services to support websites and administration UI, working with front end developers as necessary

* Diagnosing and fixing production issues

* Taking part in code reviews

* Not being phased by the strange variety of things that need doing in a small growing company

* Being proactive and not just waiting to be told the next thing to do

* Finding better ways that we can get things done

