DevOps Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Permanent

Cape Town

An established software development house is seeking a highly motivated DevOps professional to consolidate, simplify and manage the infrastructure used by their development team in Cape Town.

The company builds and deploys globally, a highly configurable ERP-style product with ancillary interfaces which brings a significant infrastructural challenge to their development process.

Your primary focus will be empowering the Development and QA Team to achieve their Feature, Bug and regression objectives through providing timely infrastructure and eliminating friction points.

We offer a diverse, challenging and engaging ecosystem, we are people-centric with a strong focus on mentoring & learning.

Responsibilities

– Implement & manage a CI/deployment pipeline (not CD)

– Manage our GIT and SVN repositories, including versioning

– Manage AWS deployments for QA and other Dev Requirements

– Work with support to provide client implementations where required

– Build and test automation tools for infrastructure provisioning

– Work with SCRUM teams to provide infrastructure and implementations

– Work with QA to provide Regression infrastructure

– Work with our embedded QA’s to provide current deployments (feature/bug testing)

– Manage external requirements eg Sharepoint Online, Esri

Capabilities

5+ years proven experience

Capacity to absorb and understand a deep level of domain knowledge

Ability to multitask, prioritize and manage time efficiently while working under pressure

Development and operations or related ITSoftware development, infrastructure development, or development and operations

Latest industry trends

You will need to be proficient in:

Windows infrastructures

Microsoft databases

CI/CD pipelines

Scripting such as JavaScript, PHP or Python

You will need to have had exposure to:

.Net development environment (MS Stack)

HTML & CSS (Javascript would be an added advantage

AWS

Containers

Agile workflow methodologies

Learn more/Apply for this position