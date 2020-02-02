DevOps Engineer
Permanent
Cape Town
An established software development house is seeking a highly motivated DevOps professional to consolidate, simplify and manage the infrastructure used by their development team in Cape Town.
The company builds and deploys globally, a highly configurable ERP-style product with ancillary interfaces which brings a significant infrastructural challenge to their development process.
Your primary focus will be empowering the Development and QA Team to achieve their Feature, Bug and regression objectives through providing timely infrastructure and eliminating friction points.
We offer a diverse, challenging and engaging ecosystem, we are people-centric with a strong focus on mentoring & learning.
Responsibilities
– Implement & manage a CI/deployment pipeline (not CD)
– Manage our GIT and SVN repositories, including versioning
– Manage AWS deployments for QA and other Dev Requirements
– Work with support to provide client implementations where required
– Build and test automation tools for infrastructure provisioning
– Work with SCRUM teams to provide infrastructure and implementations
– Work with QA to provide Regression infrastructure
– Work with our embedded QA’s to provide current deployments (feature/bug testing)
– Manage external requirements eg Sharepoint Online, Esri
Capabilities
5+ years proven experience
Capacity to absorb and understand a deep level of domain knowledge
Ability to multitask, prioritize and manage time efficiently while working under pressure
Development and operations or related ITSoftware development, infrastructure development, or development and operations
Latest industry trends
You will need to be proficient in:
Windows infrastructures
Microsoft databases
CI/CD pipelines
Scripting such as JavaScript, PHP or Python
You will need to have had exposure to:
.Net development environment (MS Stack)
HTML & CSS (Javascript would be an added advantage
AWS
Containers
Agile workflow methodologies